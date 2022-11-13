XIDO FINANCE Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $40.80 million and approximately $356,544.68 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00008726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00581873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30308826 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

