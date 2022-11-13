XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $39.44 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

