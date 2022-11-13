XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $56.78 million and $1.36 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00581174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.09 or 0.30272437 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,271,876 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.