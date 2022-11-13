YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. YETI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.36-$2.36 EPS.
YETI Stock Up 10.0 %
YETI traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,990. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.06.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
