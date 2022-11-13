YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. YETI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.36-$2.36 EPS.

YETI Stock Up 10.0 %

YETI traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,990. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

