Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yunji during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Yunji during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YJ opened at $0.77 on Friday. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

