Zambesigold Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $39.84 million and $3.17 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

