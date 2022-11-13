Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.61.

ZM stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

