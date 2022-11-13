ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 87,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.