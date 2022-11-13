Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.65 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

