1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 6.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 9,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 867,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.