1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of BCOW stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Monday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 0.39.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

