3,000 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
