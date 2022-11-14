3,000 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.