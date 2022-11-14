35,604 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

