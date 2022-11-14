385,000 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 385,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,224,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,237,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 642,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,798,971. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

