3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.40.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

About 3DX Industries

(Get Rating)

Read More

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.