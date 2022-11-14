AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $137,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 43.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.24. 56,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.