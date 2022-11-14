Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 44,978 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.33 per share, with a total value of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 377,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after buying an additional 2,375,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Appian by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP grew its position in Appian by 13.0% during the third quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Appian by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.