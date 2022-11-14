Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

CSX opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

