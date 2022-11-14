Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.2 %

Enbridge Profile

ENB opened at $40.91 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.