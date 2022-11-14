Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% during the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 144,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.82 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $468.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

