ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Nov 14th, 2022

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

