ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

