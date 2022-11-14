Absolute Software Co. (ABST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABST shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 457,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Absolute Software by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Absolute Software by 192.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 737,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Absolute Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,264 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

