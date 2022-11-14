Ace Cash Price Down 5.3% This Week (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $113.49 million and approximately $2,703.11 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.62015419 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,956.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

