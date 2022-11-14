AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $542,409.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. 1,625,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,655. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.