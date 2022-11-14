ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.18. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $27.71.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.