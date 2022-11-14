Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56), reports. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 1,315.84%.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

ADXN stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.