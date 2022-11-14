Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare makes up approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Addus HomeCare worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,558. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

ADUS traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $106.00. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

