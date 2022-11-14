ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.74

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.16.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

