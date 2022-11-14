Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ADES remained flat at $2.88 during trading on Monday. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

