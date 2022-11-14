Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 147,345 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $189,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

