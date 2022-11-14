Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 76,876 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $126,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4,108.5% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 279.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,305. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

