Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $159.33 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $159,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.27. 418,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

