Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $222.96 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $222,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.