Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $266,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 892.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. 25,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.