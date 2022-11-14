Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $143,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $291.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.73.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

