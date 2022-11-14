Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 123,631 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,631 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $366,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,532. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

