AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of ACM opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

