Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aequi Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARBG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,142. Aequi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

