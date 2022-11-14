Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,214. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

