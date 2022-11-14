Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.71

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 169232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 64,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Aflac by 53.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,466,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 512,681 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 11.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.