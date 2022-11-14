Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 1,361,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,459. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $30.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
