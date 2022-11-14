Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Prabuddha Biswas Sells 1,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prabuddha Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,117. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $231,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 99.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

