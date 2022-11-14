Aion (AION) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Aion has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $487,412.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00120264 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00231648 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029250 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

