Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $310.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

