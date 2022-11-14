AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Up 2%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

AirIQ Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

