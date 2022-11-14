AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth $390,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIRS traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,830,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

