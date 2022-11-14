Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 5,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Aisin Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Aisin

(Get Rating)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.