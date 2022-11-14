Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,331 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $197,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after buying an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.87.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.08. 14,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

