Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 1.1 %

AD.UN stock opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.99. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

