Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.4 %

ALC stock opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.46.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.